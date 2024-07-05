Germany star to miss Euro 2024 semi-finals if team advances

Germany center-back Antonio Rudiger is set to miss the Euro 2024 semi-finals if his team qualifies tonight.

Despite a strong defensive performance against Spain so far, Germany have seen a few key players receive yellow cards.

In a tense first half, Toni Kroos escaped a booking for a harsh challenge on Pedri, which forced the Spanish midfielder off the field.

Shortly after, the Real Madrid defender was booked for a foul on Dani Olmo just outside the penalty box.

Although the resulting free-kick did not lead to a goal, the yellow card means Rudiger will be suspended for the semi-final if Germany advances tonight.

Antonio Rudiger picks up a yellow card and will be suspended for the semi-final if Germany beat Spain ? pic.twitter.com/zAJN1hDgEx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 5, 2024

Germany’s strong Euro 2024 campaign

The host country has had a strong tournament so far. They started with a 5-1 win against Scotland in the opening game and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Hungary. A 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the final group game secured their advancement to the next round.

In the Round of 16, they comfortably defeated Denmark.

However, the real test starts now as they have to beat Spain and then either France or Portugal to reach the finals.