Germany fans were left in tears for more than one reason following their defeat to Spain on Friday in the quarter finals of Euro 2024.

The host nation looked like they were heading out after Dani Olmo had given Spain a second half lead, before Florian Wirtz sent the home fans mad as he fired home an 89th minute equaliser.

Both teams had opportunities in extra time, and the game seemed to be heading to penalties, but Mikel Merino brilliantly headed home Olmo’s cross in the 119th minute to break German hearts.

The home faithful were left in tears after the full time whistle, with the camera panning to a number of supporters crying in the stands with their dream of Euros glory over.

It wasn’t just the result that had fans crying, as defeat saw the curtain fall on amazing the career of Toni Kroos.

Kroos came out of international retirement for the tournament, and in emotional scenes at full time the midfielder could be seen applauding and waving at the fans as he left the pitch one final time.

It’s not the way he would have wanted things to end, but he’s had an incredible career and will go down as one of the greats of the game.

Watch Toni Kroos say goodbye to Germany fans