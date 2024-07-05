Everton star eyeing up future England call-up after completing transfer

Jack Harrison has named breaking into the England squad as one of his key aims upon returning to Everton.

The 27-year-old spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Goodison Park following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League, going on to notch four goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Harrison’s contributions helped the Toffees secure Premier League safety with ease, finishing 15th on 40 points despite suffering an eight-point deduction.

That was enough to persuade Everton to extend Harrison’s loan from Elland Road by another year and now, the winger has his eyes set on more goals and even a call-up to the England national team.

“I’m hoping to go back this season and help the team improve on the attacking end,” the former England U21 international told Everton’s official website. “I know defensively we were very sound last season, but on the attacking end, I want to be able to add more to the team and hopefully be able to finish inside the top ten.

“I think I’d definitely like to improve my numbers with goals and assists. Help create some more chances in the attack. I’m a very ambitious player, I have a lot of aspirations and one of them is to get into the England squad. Hopefully, if I have a good season and create some more chances, have more goals and assists then I’ll be able to achieve that.”

Harrison full of praise for Sean Dyche and Everton squad

Although Harrison will be looking for more goal contributions next season, he still played a key role in Everton’s comfortable finish.

The former NYCFC forward was first among Everton players for attempted take-ons (68), second for completed take-ons (29) and fourth for possessions won in the attacking third (17) in Premier League play last season.

It’s that work ethic and energy on both sides of the ball that made him so valuable but according to Harrison, is also a reflection of the team spirit in Sean Dyche’s group.

“The players and the staff at the Club make it really easy for any new player coming in,” he said. “There are a list of players there that made me feel really comfortable right away and I think the manager has done a great job of creating this environment and culture within the team that is really welcoming and makes people feel comfortable right away. I definitely put it down to that. It’s a great place to play football.

“It’s definitely up there,” he added when comparing to other dressing rooms he’s played in. “I’ve been lucky to have been part of some good dressing room at Leeds under Bielsa and in New York as well but this one is definitely up there with a lot of good leaders on the team that not only help through good times but also the tough times as well. That’s what you want”