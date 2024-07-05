Joao Felix missed a crucial spot kick as Portugal lost 5-3 to France on penalties in the quarter final of Euro 2024.

In what was a fairly even game neither side could find a breakthrough in 90 minutes or extra time with the game being decided by a penalty shootout.

Portugal won on penalties against Slovenia in the previous round, and would have fancied their chances again, especially as Kylian Mbappe one of France’s best penalty takers had been taken off.

The quality of penalties in the shoot out was superb with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Nuno Mendes all scoring their sport kicks for Portugal.

With the shoot-out level at 2-2 Felix stepped forward, but his strike struck the post to put Portugal behind.

Portugal needed the France players to fold under the pressure or for Diogo Costa to repeat his heroics against Slovenia.

Unfortunately neither happened as Bradley Barcola and Theo Hernandez both scored, to set up a semi final against Spain.

Watch Joao Felix miss crucial penalty against France