Julian Nagelsmann on how he talked Real Madrid star Toni Kroos out of international retirement

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he had to convince Toni Kroos Germany could ‘win something’ in order to bring him out of international retirement.

The midfielder originally called time on his international career in July 2021, following Germany’s 2-0 defeat to England in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

However, he finally returned to the international picture in Die Mannschaft’s 2-0 friendly win over France in March, providing an assist for Florian Wirtz within a minute.

Kroos has since been restored as a key part of the German set-up and, ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, ranks first at the tournament for passes completed (411) and touches (489), and second for chances created (13).

Nagelsmann reveals Toni Kroos conversation

Kroos, of course, has announced he will retire from football entirely following these Euros on home soil, where he will look to go out on a high with his country after winning the Champions League and La Liga double in his final campaign with Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Germany’s quarter-final clash with Spain in Stuttgart on Friday, Nagelsmann has revealed what it took to bring Kroos — a 2014 World Cup winner — back into the international picture.

“It took a period of time to convince him because he wanted to know what we were going to change in the future for the national team,” said Nagelsmann (via talkSPORT).

“He said to me, one of the first phone calls, that he only will be part of the team when he has the feeling that we can win something, with the team.”

When Nagelsmann told Kroos of his plans for Germany, the 34-year-old midfielder replied: “Yes, I will be part of it. Let’s rock!'”