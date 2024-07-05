Video: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz misses huge opportunity to score for Germany

Kai Havertz had the chance to equalise for Germany but failed to capitalise on Unai Simon’s mistake.

The Spanish goalkeeper miskicked his clearance straight to the Arsenal attacker.

Simon came halfway forward leaving the goal empty. Havertz decided to lob the keeper but his execution was not the best as it went over the top of the goal.

It has not been a good game for Havertz, who has scuffed a number of chances so far.

Luckily for him, Florian Writz equalised in the 89th minute to take the game to extra time.

Watch below:

Kai Havertz capitalises on a Spain mistake but cannot direct his chipped shot on target ?#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/iZj8n4NovO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024

? – KAI HAVERTZ FAILS TO SCORE A HUGE OPPORTUNITY! pic.twitter.com/poaE9lQCt8 — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) July 5, 2024