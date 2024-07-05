Video: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz misses huge opportunity to score for Germany

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Kai Havertz had the chance to equalise for Germany but failed to capitalise on Unai Simon’s mistake.

The Spanish goalkeeper miskicked his clearance straight to the Arsenal attacker.

Simon came halfway forward leaving the goal empty. Havertz decided to lob the keeper but his execution was not the best as it went over the top of the goal.

It has not been a good game for Havertz, who has scuffed a number of chances so far.

Luckily for him, Florian Writz equalised in the 89th minute to take the game to extra time.

Watch below:

 

More Stories Germany Kai Havertz Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.