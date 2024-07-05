Video: Big concern for France as Kylian Mbappe goes down holding nose injury at Euro 2024

There was concern for France during their Euro 2024 quarter-final tie with Portugal on Friday as their captain Kylian Mbappe went down with a nose injury in the second half. 

The 25-year-old broke his nose during France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria and that has forced the French captain to play with a protective mask throughout the rest of the tournament in Germany.

Mbappe has admitted that the mask has affected his performances and there was a scare for the new Real Madrid star in the second half after he got a ball to the face during a corner.

The superstar was down for several minutes with pain in his nose and needed to receive attention from France’s doctors. Mbappe continued to play after the incident but it was a scary moment for Didier Deschamps as he was concerned about his best player and it will be something to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the Euros.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe injures nose in Euro 2024 clash with Portugal

