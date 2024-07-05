6ft 4in Leeds man wants immediate exit from the club

Marseille are interested in making a move for Illan Meslier, who wants to leave Leeds United this summer as the French giants are eyeing a busy summer transfer window.

La Provence, a French publication, reports that the Ligue 1 team are considering signing the goalkeeper this summer.

If Pau Lopez decides to join the Italian team Como, Roberto de Zerbi’s team may need to sign a new first-choice shot-stopper.

According to the report, Marseille have been informed that if the Whites want to let their goalkeeper depart, they would probably need to give up about £20 million for him.

The Leeds United goalkeeper has previously spoken with Marseille on a potential transfer, although their discussions have just been informational in nature.

Ilan Meslier looking to leave Leeds United?
There are no assurances that an agreement can be reached with the Championship side since talks are still in a very early stage.

Leeds United have addressed their financial issues

The Leeds United goalkeeper has not stated that he wants to leave the club but it is understood that if the right offer came along, he would consider leaving the Championship club.

While Leeds’ financial situation this summer has been well reported, worries about possible rule violations have subsided with the £40 million sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites can now hold their ground in order to keep their first team squad together for next season.

