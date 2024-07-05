Leicester City on verge of signing Fulham striker

The Telegraph reports that Bobby De Cordova-Reid is expected to join with Premier League rivals Leicester City following his departure from Fulham.

Since De Cordova-Reid’s contract with Fulham is expiring, Marco Silva has been attempting to persuade the player to sign a new agreement.

The attacker, nevertheless, is expected to decline a new deal from Fulham in order to sign with Leicester during the current transfer window.

De Cordova-Reid joined the west Londoners in August 2019 on loan from Cardiff City, and he made 209 appearances for the team.

The 31-year-old has a medical scheduled with the Foxes in the next 24 hours, and according to John Percy of the Telegraph, he has turned down offers from many Premier League teams.

Three of De Cordova-Reid’s five years at Craven Cottage were spent in the Premier League, therefore he would add Premier League experience to the team.

Leicester City are signing a versatile attacker

The 31-year-old is a versatile player who can play up front, in attacking midfield, or out wide.

In the run-up to the new campaign, Cooper believes he is going to sign a free agent who is an accomplished Premier League attacker.

The player was away on international duty with Jamaica at the Copa America this summer. He is expected to take his time before joining Cooper’s squad for preseason.