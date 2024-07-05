Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gets new job offer after Anfield exit

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp left Anfield at the end of last season after a hugely successful time at the Premier League club.

The German manager guided the Reds to Premier League and Champions League glory during his nine-year stay at the Merseyside club.

Klopp became an instant favourite after building a world class team at Anfield and adopting a style of play that was appreciated and recognised all over the world.

He decided to take a break from football claiming that he is running out of energy at the end of last season.

However, the iconic German has now received a new job offer by former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Howard has offered to go to Spain to speak with the former Reds manager about taking over as manager of the US national team because he thinks he can convince Klopp to do so.

The former Everton goalkeeper penned a piece for the Daily Mail, in which he wrote:

“After the disappointment of Copa America, after the United States lost to Uruguay and exited at the group stages, I will personally fly to Spain. I mean it.

“I know Klopp has only been retired a few weeks and I know he wants a break. But if we sat around his villa in Spain, I think I could lure him over here. 100 percent.

“The money is certainly there. So my pitch would be simple: he has a young group of players who can play progressive, front-foot soccer – exactly like his Liverpool teams. And in two years’ time he can go to the biggest World Cup in history.”

Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp is not ready to rush back to football

Klopp has not taken any decision about his future yet and the claim from Howard feels a little too optimistic.

The German is currently on a break and is yet to decide if he will take an international job or a domestic job.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager will be chased by the biggest teams in the world once he decides to head back to the game.

It is highly unlikely to see him manage the USA national team when he would be offered much better and bigger jobs.