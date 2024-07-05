Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon this summer.

They have concrete interest in signing the 23-year-old England international and Liverpool have already spoken to Newcastle regarding a potential move. The Magpies were keen on including Jarell Quansah as a part of the deal, but Liverpool are not open to the idea.

Newcastle United are prepared to sell the player for a cash deal, but they are demanding a substantial amount of money for his services. Liverpool would have to pay a fee of around £75-80 million for Gordon and the overall deal could reach up to £100 million including add-ons, as per Football Insider.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend that kind of money on the player. Although the 23-year-old has been quite impressive for Newcastle since joining the club, he has done nothing to justify that price tag.

Liverpool likely to be priced out of a move for Anthony Gordon

Liverpool will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and they cannot afford to shell out £100 million on a winger. The Reds will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The former Liverpool youth player is likely to be keen on the idea of joining a big club and he will hope that the two clubs can agree on a reasonable price.

Gordon scored 12 goals and picked up 11 assists in all competitions last season and he has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club. It is no surprise that the Magpies are demanding a premium for him. His departure will weaken them in the attack and they will have to bring a top quality replacement.