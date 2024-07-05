Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Netherlands international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old had an impressive campaign with Atalanta this past season and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and Juventus. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool are in pole position to sign the player this summer and he will cost €60 million.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend that kind of money on the midfielder. It is no secret that they need to bring in central midfield reinforcements this summer. Thiago Alcantara left the club at the end of last season and he will need to be replaced adequately.

Although Koopmeiners is a player with a different skill set, he will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool midfield. The Netherlands international scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and he picked up five assists along the way as well. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool next season.

Liverpool could be priced out of a move for Koopmeiners

However, the Italian outfit might have to be more reasonable with their demands. Koopmeiners is a quality player, but the €60 million valuation seems quite steep, and it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will agree to pay that kind of money for him. They will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they cannot afford to overspend on a midfielder.

Juventus are keen on signing the midfielder as well, but they do not have the financial resources to pay the asking price. The Turin club are hoping to sign the midfielder for a fee of around €40 million. It remains to be seen where the 26-year-old ends up eventually. He will be attracted to the idea of joining top clubs like Juventus and Liverpool this summer and he is certainly good enough to play for them.