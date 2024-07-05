Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

He is expected to leave Old Trafford permanently and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have now set an asking price for the 22-year-old attacker and any club hoping to sign him will have to shell out €30 million.

The striker has a contract with Manchester United until 2025 and the Red Devils will look to cash in on him and use the proceeds from his departure to improve their squad this summer. They are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements and a versatile forward who can slot into the wide areas as well as the centre-forward role would be ideal.

Greenwood does not have a future at the club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. He was on loan at Getafe last season and he did quite well for the La Liga outfit, scoring 10 goals and picking up six assists in all competitions.

Mason Greenwood would be a future investment

The 22-year-old is likely to develop further with regular gametime and he needs to join a club where he will be a guaranteed starter. He has proven his quality in La Liga, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to compete at the highest level.

He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Greenwood has the potential to justify the €30 million outlay and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to come forward for him this summer.

Clubs will be aware of the fact that Greenwood is unwanted at Manchester United and he is in the final year of his contract. Therefore, Manchester United will be under pressure to sell him and they could look to negotiate a more reasonable price.