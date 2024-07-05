Video: Man City defender saves Portugal with incredible block as France star has World Cup final flashback

Portugal and France played out a 0-0 draw in normal time during their Euro 2024 quarter-final but it could have been different if it wasn’t for Man City’s Ruben Dias. 

The game was not littered with many chances but one of the best fell to PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani who went through on goal but his shot was blocked by Man City’s Ruben Dias.

It was an incredible block from the centre-back and one City fans will love as they view the 27-year-old as one of the best in his position.

As for Kolo Muani, the chance was very similar to the one he had in the 2022 World Cup final that could have won his country a third world title but he could not finish passed Emi Martinez as Argentina went on to win the match.

There have been some brilliant moments of defending at Euro 2024 so far and this was another to add to the list.

Watch: Man City’s Ruben Dias makes incredible block in crucial match at Euro 2024

