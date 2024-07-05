Man City officially announce the signing of 27-year-old Arsenal fan favourite

After leaving Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal last month on a free transfer, Vivianne Miedema has signed a three-year contract with Manchester City.

Since it was reported that Miedema was leaving Arsenal after seven seasons, there have been several media reports leading up to her move to Manchester City, which has been anticipated for a few weeks.

The one you’ve been waiting for… Welcome to City, @VivianneMiedema! 🩵 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 5, 2024

After moving from Bayern Munich to Arsenal in 2017, Miedema won the League Cup in 2018, 2023, and 2024, as well as the WSL in 2019 with the Gunners.

“The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles,” Miedema said in an interview.

“Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with the best players in the world and I think City have got that. I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come. I hope I’m going to be able to help the team as much as I can do.

“I do think this is the place to be right now. In the end, it was an easy choice for me. I want to challenge myself every day in training, but also every single week in the games we play.”

Arsenal fans will be upset with the player joining Man City

Arsenal will likely have to play against the Women’s Super League record goal scorer, Miedema, when they attempt to win the championship the following season because they chose not to renew her contract.

At the end of July, she will report to Man City for preseason training.

In the past, players from the Arsenal men’s team have joined the Man City team but now Miedema has become the most prominent women’s player to join the Premier League rivals.