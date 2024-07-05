Exclusive: Man United edge ahead of Milan and agree terms with Joshua Zirkzee

Italian giants AC Milan have long been courting Dutch striker, Joshua Zirkzee, but their inability to agree a deal with Bologna has seen Manchester United move ahead of them in the chase for the 23-year-old.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation, the Red Devils have reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

At present it’s believed that talks are taking place with Bologna with regards to the details of how they would prefer Zirkzee’s £34m release fee to be paid.

Man United leading Zirkzee race

With 12 goals and four assists last season for the Italian outfit, per WhoScored, it’s clear why Erik ten Hag would be keen to land the player.

Last season, the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford really struggled in the goalscoring department, and the club need someone who, with the right service, is a virtual guarantee of goals.

Zirkzee has a lot to learn, but isn’t anywhere close to approaching his peak as a player, and United will surely view that as a positive.

Arsenal also continue to be linked with the striker and it’s believed that Milan will make another move in due course – though the Rossoneri are now talking to other strikers as they’re aware that United are leading the race for Zirkzee.

Interestingly, CaughtOffside sources also note that the striker will rebuff any offer that may arrive from the Gunners as he has prioritised a transfer to the Old Trafford outfit.

With pre-season training beginning for most clubs from next week, it’s clear that certain deals would benefit from being completed sooner rather than later.

In Zirkzee’s case, he will potentially have a new country to get used to, new team-mates and a new style of play, so the longer he has to integrate into the squad before a ball has been kicked in earnest in the 2024/25 season, the better.