Exclusive: Man United waiting in the wings as de Ligt makes his intentions clear

It’s an important summer for Bayern Munich’s Dutch defensive stalwart, Matthijs de Ligt.

Ever since leaving Ajax, where he was under the management of Erik ten Hag, the centre-back has struggled to replicated his best form.

His moves to both Juventus and Bayern Munich haven’t really worked out as he might’ve liked and a summer switch from the Bavarians now seems likely.

Though there are thought to be a few clubs interested in his services, there’s only one club that the 24-year-old is interested in joining.

De Ligt only wants Man United move

“With Matthijs de Ligt, contact between Manchester United and Bayern continues,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“Bayern want to sign Jonathan Tah and they’re very confident, so will keep discussing the structure of the de Ligt deal with United.

“I’m told the only club with the authorisation from the player to negotiate with his agent is Manchester United. That is the intention of Matthijs de Ligt.

“Finally, after difficulties for a fantastic defender, he could be back working for a manager who trusts him.”

Though a deal is far from being concluded, the fact that Man United are already talking to Bayern suggests that there’s a willingness on all sides to get a deal done.

The Red Devils woes in central defence have been well documented, and were de Ligt to be unveiled at Old Trafford at some point soon, that’s likely to spell the end of Harry Maguire’s career at the club.

De Ligt is a real warrior, a proper old school defender, and if ten Hag can get him playing as he did at Ajax, where he was handed the captaincy at just 19 years of age, Man United fans are in for a treat.