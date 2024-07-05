Man United hoping to complete ‘excellent deal’ to kick off their transfer business

Manchester United are yet to start their summer transfer business as far as incomings are concerned.

They have lost players like Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial this summer already and more players are expected to join them in leaving the club.

The Man United squad is set to go through a major overhaul this summer as the Red Devils look to sort out their wage bill and clear the deadwood.

The likes of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are next in line to exit the club with the Premier League giants looking to raise funds for their transfer business this summer.

However, there is one player they are genuinely interested in signing and see his price tag of £34million as ‘excellent deal’.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, that player is Bologna’s Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign the Serie A attacker but the Reds Devils still do not know if the player wants to join them or move to Italian giants AC Milan.

There is no doubt about the interest from Man United but they are waiting to see where the player wants to go.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“€40 million is seen as an excellent deal, so there’s not going to be a problem for Manchester United in negotiating with Bologna.

“It’s all about working out where the player’s preferences lie and establishing the overall cost of the deal. The agent fees, in particular, are very high. They’re somewhere in the region of €8 million.

“So Manchester United need to work out whether that’s value, but at this stage, the advanced talks are more focused around where Zirkzee really wants to go, Milan or Manchester United.”

The Dutch attacker has guided the Italian club to their first ever Champions League qualification by finishing fifth in the Serie A.

Man United have made Zirkzee their primary target

In 34 league matches last season, he was involved in 15 goals, having scored 11 and assisted another four.

He would be coming in as Martial’s replacement at the club to support Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

The move could be hindered by the fees being demanded by his agent, so it remains to be seen what decision the club and the player’s representatives take moving forward.

The Serie A Young Player of the Year likes to create chances for his teammates and bring others into play with his link-up ability, something that Man United are desperately looking for.