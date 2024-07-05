Man United make unbelievable Jadon Sancho decision

It’s been a fair while since Jadon Sancho was flavour of the month at Man United, and the way in which he fell out with Erik ten Hag at the start of last season was effectively the beginning of the end of his career at Old Trafford.

The former England international spent a few months as persona non grata at the club before being loaned to Borussia Dortmund, whom he helped to get to the Champions League final against Real Madrid, a match they ended up losing.

Sancho required back for pre-season by Man United

For all concerned, a continuation of his loan deal to the Bundesliga giants or a permanent move there would appear to be the best course of action for all concerned.

However, the trail has appeared to have gone quiet, even though Manchester Evening News believe that Dortmund are still interested in the player.

The outlet also note United’s frankly unbelievable decision… Sancho must return to the club for pre-season training next week.

It isn’t clear at this stage if there’ll be a thawing in relations with ten Hag, and the player will be able to train with the first team, or if he will once again be banished to train with the academy kids in a separate area of the Carrington complex.

Were the latter scenario be what ends up happening, one wouldn’t be surprised if Sancho were just to refuse to come in and effectively go on strike until he gets the move he wants.

It wouldn’t be the wisest course of action, though there might be a modicum of understanding from the fan base.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board have nailed their colours to the ten Hag mast, so if the Dutchman wants to make an example of Sancho again, they’re likely to back their manager.