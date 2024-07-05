Video: Incredible scenes as Arsenal linked Mikel Merino scores 119th minute winner for Spain to knock Germany out

Absolute scenes as Mikel Merino scores the winner for Spain with just 1 minute plus stoppage time left to play.

A goal from Dani Olmo early in the second half gave Spain the lead but Florian Writz equalised in the 89th minute to send the game to extra time.

But the host country is close to being knocked out of the tournament thanks to a 119th minute goal from Merino.

A brilliant cross from Olmo is headed in by expertly by the Arsenal linked midfielder.

Watch the goal below: