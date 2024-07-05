Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and he is open to joining a big club.

The 22-year-old has been quite impressive for Nottingham Forest this past season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. The defender has now revealed in an interview via London Evening Standard that he would be open to joining clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Brazilian defender revealed that it was always his dream to move to the Premier League and showcase his qualities with Nottingham Forest and then move on to a bigger club.

He said: “I had the dream of playing in the Premier League and I had that thought. I thought: ‘I’ll go to Nottingham Forest, have a good year and then I’ll go to a big club’. I had that in my head.”

“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad.

“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies and the player is unsurprisingly keen on joining them.

Murillo asking price could be an issue

However, the defender is valued at £50 million and it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs are keen on paying that kind of money for him. The 22-year-old is highly rated and he has the tools to develop into a top class central defender in the Premier League. Arsenal could use a reliable partner for William Saliba, and the Brazilian seems like the ideal acquisition.

On the other hand, Liverpool need to bring in replacement for Joel Matip who left the club at the end of last season. Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s and the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are quite injury prone. Signing a central defender should be a top priority for Liverpool this summer and Murillo would be a quality option for them. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool or Arsenal.