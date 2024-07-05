Gary Neville has left two big names out as he named the England team he feels should start against Switzerland on Saturday.

England scraped past Slovakia in the last sixteen, but will need to up their levels against the Swiss, who have put in a series of impressive performances.

Southgate is reportedly going to make a number of changes to the team and system due to the suspension of Marc Guehi.

Neville names his England side to play Switzerland

The Three Lions are reportedly going to switch to a back three for the quarter final clash with Ezri Konsa coming in alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.

There’s the possibility of Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold being deployed as wing backs with Kobbie Mainoo likely to keep his place along side Declan Rice.

However, according to The Daily Mail former England international Neville would prefer England to stick with their 4-2-3-1 formation with Konsa playing alongside Stones, whilst Walker would switch to left back with Alexander-Arnold coming in at right back, with Mainoo keeping his place alongside Rice.

Neville has been bold and feels Phil Foden and Saka should be dropped with Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon replacing the pair in the wide areas, whilst Jude Bellingham continues in the number ten role.

England certainly need to change something as their performances in Germany have been hugely underwhelming, but so far Southgate has been reluctant to make any major changes to his side.

Guehi’s suspension could force his hand, and it will be interesting to see what system and personnel he chooses for what is a huge game.

It’s unlikely Southgate will be quite as bold as Neville would like him to be, and given the likes of Palmer and Gordon haven’t featured a great deal to suddenly see the pair in the team for a quarter final would be a surprise.

England aren’t adverse to playing in a back three and have done it in previous tournaments before, and a change of system could finally see them reach the level they are capable of.