Newcastle planning £100m transfer spend after Paul Mitchell decision

Newcastle United are planning a £100m summer spending spree this summer after appointing Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director.

The Magpies moved swiftly to replace the outgoing Dan Ashworth, who has joined Manchester United after just over two years at St. James’ Park.

Mitchell was most recently in charge of affairs at French side AS Monaco but has also enjoyed spells calling the shots at Tottenham and Southampton — where he was responsible for the signings of Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Sadio Mane, respectively.

Newcastle are one of a number of clubs currently battling against Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and despite already raising handsome sums for Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson — who joined Brighton and Nottingham Forest, respectively — face the prospect of losing more players.

Bruno Guimaraes one of the club’s biggest stars still seriously linked with an exit from St. James’ Park, alongside the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle plot £100m summer spend

Naturally, Eddie Howe will be desperate to make sure he doesn’t lose any more key players from his squad.

But regardless, he will be backed by a strong budget for incoming players in this summer’s transfer market, with The Telegraph reporting the powers that be at Newcastle are freeing up £100m.

It’s understood that a new right-footed forward and left-footed centre-back are at the top of Howe’s wishlist now that Mitchell has taken up his new role.