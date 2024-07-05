AC Milan star Rafael Leao has been sensational for Portugal in their match against France, showcasing his speed and skill to great effect.

Jules Kounde, in particular, has had a tough time defending against the dynamic winger.

Leao, renowned for his pace and technical abilities, produced an incredible moment of brilliance. After superbly controlling the ball with his chest, he nutmegged the Barcelona defender with a deft back-heel, adding to Kounde’s struggles.

Watch the superb piece of skill from the Portuguese star below: