Image: Real Madrid will be concerned as Kylian Mbappe taken off during huge Euro 2024 clash

Didier Deschamps took his captain Kylian Mbappe off during France’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Portugal with the game in the balance during extra time.

The superstar suffered a broken nose in the French’s opening game against Austria which has resulted in the 25-year-old having to wear a protective mask throughout the tournament. The winger is believed to be struggling with the injury and it has been affecting his performances in Germany.

Mbappe took a smack to the face in the second half of the match and it kept the forward down for several minutes.

The France captain carried on but was taken off just at the break in extra time and it looked like the player requested it.

This will be a major concern for Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month as the superstar is the biggest signing they have made since Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009.

It will be a situation the La Liga champions will have a close eye on as it remains to be seen how Mbappe’s injury develops.

Image: Kylian Mbappe puts ice on injured nose after coming off in huge Euro 2024 clash