20-year-old talent will join Chelsea as part of €15m deal with medical booked for this week

Chelsea have agreed a deal with FC Basel for their versatile talent Renato Veiga with the transfer to be concluded very soon.

The Blues have landed the 20-year-old for a transfer fee worth €14m/€15m and the deal will not include any sell-on clause or add-ons, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano,

Veiga has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and will undergo his medical in the coming hours. Once this is done, Chelsea are likely to announce the signing of the Basel star as the West London club continue to add to their squad of young talent.

Chelsea are believed to be impressed by the Portuguese star’s versatility as the 20-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder, a centre-back and a left-back.

Veiga joins several players the Premier League have signed so far this summer with the Blues already acquiring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea’s ownership group are determined to have the best young players at their club but they will need to add some experience to that youth before the transfer window closes or else there could be a repeat of last season at Stamford Bridge.

Who is new Chelsea signing Renato Veiga?

Veiga is predominately a defensive midfielder, who has been at FC Basel since last summer having completed a move from Sporting CP. The 20-year-old came through the Portuguese club’s academy but failed to establish himself in Sporting’s first team.

The move to Basel has benefitted the youngster as it has allowed him to develop his game, which has in turn, has attracted the interest of clubs such as Chelsea.

The Portuguese star played 26 times for the Swiss club last season and despite spending so little time in Switzerland, the midfielder has secured a big move to the Premier League where he will look to kick on further.