Sky Sports reporter provides major Arsenal transfer update concerning defender

Arsenal are targeting a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer but the Gunners have been told that they are not alone in chasing the Italian defender.

Calafiori has been impressive for Italy at the European Championship this summer but his fine performances last season in the Serie A have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The young defender helped his team qualify for the Champions League next season.

The left-footed player can play as a left-back as well as a centre-back and the race to sign him is about to get more intense in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are not the only team interested in signing the Italian defender.

He said:

“It’s not only Arsenal who are interested in Riccardo Calafiori. There are a number of other clubs who would like to sign him as well. The information we have at the moment that club-to-club contact hasn’t really been formalised as yet, but there’s definitely an interest in the player.

“And it is possibly one that Arsenal will pursue in the coming days and in the coming weeks as well. So, that’s definitely an area that they’re going to be looking at, Arsenal.”

After moving from Basel, Switzerland, to Bologna last year, Calafiori has been an important player for the team.

Calafiori could become the first Arsenal signing this summer

In all competitions, he made 33 appearances for the team under the guidance of current Juventus manager Thiago Motta.

Signing him would provide Arsenal defense more stability and versatility.

The Italian defender would love to play with the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel, who have become the best defensive duo in the Premier League.

The Gunners are not only interested in signing a defender but also a new striker and a midfielder in order to challenge for trophies again next season.