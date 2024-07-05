Romano: West Ham deal “not an easy one” as Kilman signs on in East London

It’s an exciting period for West Ham and their supporters as the Julen Lopetegui era begins in earnest.

The Spaniard has a reputation of playing free-flowing and attacking football, and Hammers fans will soon get to see exactly what a Lopetegui side looks like.

A major improvement on the safety first nature of David Moyes is expected, and that’s arguably his brief as he takes the reins during pre-season.

Paqueta deal difficult for Flamengo as West Ham hold firm

Football remains an entertainment business, and there’s been little of that lately at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui doesn’t want to go all gung-ho from the off, but sticking to the Moyes way of doing things isn’t going to win him any friends.

Tangible results on the pitch seems to be the way forward, and the new manager will certainly have already understood that.

The club have already signed off on one deal it seems, but another isn’t going to be easy for the buying club.

“Flamengo’s directors have travelled to London to make an approach to West Ham for Lucas Paqueta but the reply was clear: no chance for a loan deal,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“At the moment, the deal is complicated but Flamengo are keeping doors open to a new attempt in the next days or weeks. It’s not an easy one, for sure.

“Sticking with West Ham, the deal is done between them and Wolves for Max Kilman. £40m is the package agreement for the player, wanted by Julen Lopetegui.

“So, an important signing for the club.”

Kilman was the fulcrum for his manager when in charge of Wolves, so it really isn’t a surprise to see Lopetegui insist on the Hammers signing him too.

Paqueta moving on might benefit the East Londoners, given that he still has certain allegations hovering over him, albeit they’ll miss his particular brand of skill on the pitch.