Roy Keane has warned England star Jude Bellingham to be careful following his celebration against Slovakia.

Bellingham, who has had a fairly quiet tournament by his standards grabbed the headlines with a superb bicycle kick against Slovakia to keep England in the Euros.

There were fears the 21-year-old might be suspended for the quarter final against Switzerland for a gesture he made in the aftermath of his goal, but he was handed a £25,000 fine and a suspended one match ban, meaning he’s clear to play on Saturday.

Keane sends warning to Bellingham

Bellingham shouted the words “who else” to the crowd when celebrating the equaliser, which was his second goal of the tournament.

Many enjoyed the Real Madrid mans celebration, but Keane didn’t see the positives to it and warned Bellingham he could be in danger of “making it all about him.”

“If you scored a big goal, to me that wouldn’t even cross your mind, you’d be with your team-mates,” he said on Stick to Football: The Overlap Special.

“Scoring goals is the best part of football but I just can’t imagine that you’d have something in your head to say, “Who else?” That’s the bit where I’d be going, “Hold on a second”, it’s a bit cocky and arrogant.

“Bellingham has to be careful with his celebration after scoring against Slovakia. You’re always walking a fine line, you don’t want it to seem like it’s all about you.”

Bellingham’s performances have come in for criticism as he has largely drifted through games so far, but he has that match winning quality and the ability to make something happen out of nothing, which is why you want him on the pitch.

England are expected to shake things up against Switzerland by switching to a back three due to the suspension of Marc Guehi, but Bellingham is expected to keep his place in the side for the quarter final.