Exclusive: Saudi interest in Liverpool talisman Mo Salah remains

There’s not been too much transfer talk surrounding Liverpool’s talismanic striker, Mo Salah, of late, which will be music to the ears of new manager, Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s era at Anfield gets underway in a few days as members of the Reds first-team squad prepare to report back for pre-season training.

With Salah not involved in any summer tournaments, he will be expected to return on day one, and how he performs over the first few weeks in training should hint at his mindset.

Mo Salah still being courted by the Saudi Pro League

Though he hasn’t publicly commented on the situation, Fabrizio Romano has detailed that interest from the Saudi Pro League is still there.

“Despite the rumours, I’ve still zero updates on Mo Salah’s situation so far,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“It’s quiet, there are no changes with Saudi clubs, and though the interest is there since last summer, Liverpool have not received any proposals or approaches at the moment.

“I don’t have any confirmation or guarantee either about Salah leaving and joining Saudi this summer.”

If Liverpool still want to have aspirations of finally overhauling Man City at the top of the Premier League, then it’s clear that they need to keep hold of their best players.

Salah remains the beating heart of this Liverpool side, and the player that others look to in order to help turn the tide if things are going against them.

If a mammoth offer does come in at some point before the window closes the Reds will have to consider it, simply because at 32 years of age, Salah is getting no younger.

Those monies could then be used by Slot to strengthen other areas of the squad, however, that’s not a conversation that needs to happen just yet.