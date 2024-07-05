Saudi Pro League club have shortlisted expensive Chelsea signing as transfer target

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are targeting a Chelsea player who could be on the move this summer.

Al-Ittihad are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and they have shortlisted three names as they look for new additions to their squad.

One of the players on their list is Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Chelsea goalkeeper is being eyed for a move by the Saudi Pro League club.

🚨🧤 #AlIttihad are working to find a new GK. 🗣️ Talks ongoing with #Bento, the first option for the 🇸🇦 club: developments expected soon. 📃 The 🟡⚫ also approached #Kepa and #Oblak, both considered suitable alternatives in case of no agreement with the 🇧🇷. @valentinfurlan_ pic.twitter.com/RiO5op5TUL — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 4, 2024

The Spanish goalkeeper is not part of the plans at Stamford Bridge under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Having joined the club back in 2018 in a record move which cost Chelsea £71m (via BBC), the goalkeeper is coming to the end of his time at the Premier League club.

Brazilian goalkeeper Bento is the first priority of Al-Ittihad but should they fail in reaching an agreement with him, they will target moves for Kepa as well as Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Chelsea goalkeeper won the La Liga and the Champions League titles with Real Madrid last season on his loan spell.

After Thibaut Courtois had an ACL injury in August 2023, Kepa, who had joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea, took over as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Lunin soon passed him as the starting stopper and pushed him back to the bench again.

The goalkeeper has now returned to Chelsea following his loan spell in Madrid and new manager Maresca is not keen to keep him at the club.

With just a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are ready to cash in on him this summer.

Kepa should consider a move away from Chelsea

A move away from the Premier League club is what Kepa needs at this stage of his career.

At Chelsea, he has not progressed as a player and it looks like he needs a fresh start away from the Blues.

After bringing in a number of superstars in recent windows, Al-Ittihad hope to recruit more players this summer.

Kepa’s former Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante plays football at Al-Ittihad and if the Spanish goalkeeper wants to ask anything about moving to the Middle East, Kante can help him out.