Spain’s win against Germany in the quarter final of Euro 2024 was their first knockout round win against a team hosting the Euros or World cup in their history.

In a drama filled game in Stuttgart Spain took the lead through Dani Olmo six minutes into the second half as he side footed home Lamine Yamal’s cross, but as has so often been the case in this tournament there was late drama.

Niclas Fullkrug went close to equalising as he struck the post before Florian Wirtz sent the home fans wild as he fired home the leveller in the 89th minute to set up extra time.

Spain break unwanted record

The momentum appeared to be with Germany given Spain had taken off a number of their best attacking players, but both teams had good opportunities in extra time.

The game seemed to be heading for the second penalty shoot-out of the tournament until Mikel Merino brilliantly headed Olmo’s cross home in the 119th minute to break German hearts.

Dani Carvajal was sent off for a second yellow card late on, but Spain held on to knock the hosts out and set up a semi final against France or Portugal.

Spain’s win saw them break an unwanted record of nine defeats in a row against host nations in European Championships or World Cups.

Spain have won their first EVER knockout match against a team hosting the EUROs or World Cup: 1934 – Italy ?

1950 – Brazil ?

1980 – Italy ?

1984 – France ?

1988 – Germany ?

1996 – England ?

2002 – Korea ?

2004 – Portugal ?

2018 – Russia ?

2024 – Germany ? Got there in… pic.twitter.com/vTmZfY8d4W — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 5, 2024

Spain, who haven’t won the Euros since 2012 have a brilliant chance of going all the way this summer, and have quietly impressed with their performances.

Wirtz’s equaliser was just the second goal they have conceded in the tournament, and with Yamal and Nico Williams impressing on the wings, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz impressing in the middle of the park they are a tough nut to crack.

This Spanish side is different to the successful sides of the past, but they are pleasing on the eye, defensively resolute, and know how to win which is a brilliant mix for tournament football.