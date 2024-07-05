Striker rejects Leeds United in order to join Leicester

Leeds United were beaten to Premier League promotion by rivals Leicester City last season in the Championship.

The Foxes managed to win the Championship title with Ipswich Town finishing second and Leeds United losing out on an automatic promotion spot by finishing third.

The Premier League club could now inflict more pain on Leeds United by signing their transfer target this summer.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Bobby De Cordova-Reid, free agent target of Leeds United, is expected to be secured by Leicester City.

Leeds were rumoured to be interested in winning the battle to sign De Cordova-Reid after he declined Fulham’s offer of an extension.

However, the Whites have lost out on signing him with the player set to become Leicester City’s second summer signing after Michael Golding from Chelsea.

The Foxes have managed to sign a Premier League experienced attacker who can play in a number of attacking positions.

Leeds United suffer another blow at the hands of Leicester

After the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea this summer, Leicester were expected to endure a difficult summer transfer window.

Now, after the arrival of new manager Steve Cooper, they have managed to turn things around in the transfer market and they would be hoping to do the same in the Premier League next season.

For Leeds, it is not looking promising as after the departure of Archie Gray to Tottenham, Crysencio Summerville keeps getting linked to a move away from the club with Premier League likely to become his next destination.