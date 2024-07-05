Theo Hernandez scored the winning spot kick as France beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties in the quarter final of Euro 2024.

In a tight game there was nothing to separate both teams, with the quarter final being decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Portugal required penalties to get through in the previous round against Slovenia with Diogo Costa the hero, but this time the goalkeeper was unable to keep a single penalty out.

There were some brilliant penalties, but Joao Felix ended up costing Portugal as his effort struck the post with Hernandez tasked with taking the winning penalty.

Under immense pressure Hernandez calmly stepped forward and put his effort into the top corner with Costa going the wrong way to set up a semi final against Spain.

France haven’t played well this tournament, yet they once again find themselves in the latter stages of a tournament with a good chance of winning the whole thing.

Watch Theo Hernandez score the winning penalty