Todibo keen on West Ham move says Romano

Jean-Clair Todibo is a player in demand at present.

The former Barcelona centre-back is currently plying his trade at Ligue Un outfit, Nice, and it was originally thought that he would pitch up at Old Trafford with Man United owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe being the link between the two clubs.

However, thanks to Nice’s participation in next season’s Europa League, and UEFA rules on multi-club ownership, this is now unlikely to happen.

West Ham were known to have made a bid and, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the player was keen on being part of Julen Lopetegui’s revolution in East London.

Todibo would be a solid addition for West Ham

“I’m not aware that Jean-Clair Todibo wasn’t interested in a move to West Ham,” he said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“I understand that West Ham were never going to bid for him without guarantees on the player side, and though he was keen on the move the problem was on the price – which is still considered to be too high.

“The race for Todibo remains open, and there are several clubs interested.”

It isn’t clear at this point whether the Hammers will aim to go back in for him, but what the club will need to consider is if they truly want to become an elite club in the Premier League and across Europe, they need to up the ante as far as bidding for targets is concerned.

Always trying to get a bargain smacks of a club still intent on saving money rather than speculating on a few big names that could take them to the next level.

Ultimately, David Sullivan will be answerable to the long-suffering Hammers faithful, and if Todibo is allowed to slip through their fingers, particularly given that he is amendable to the move, the fans will rightly want answers.