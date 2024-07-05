Tottenham targeting move for 24-year-old pacey Premier League winger

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is planning for next season with new signings expected at the North London club soon.

The Spurs boss has been backed during his short stint at the Tottenham Stadium so far and they will continue to do this summer.

They are looking to address their attacking and midfield issues with a new addition in the wide areas highly likely.

According to trade expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are going to make a move this summer to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool.

After joining Wolves in 2019, the Portuguese has proven himself to be a valuable asset in recent years.

His pace and ability to create chances from the wide positions has been widely recognised and all the big Premier League teams have taken notice of his talent.

Spurs have reportedly joined Arsenal and Liverpool in their pursuit of Neto, as per Romano, and they may soon launch a formal bid to beat their rivals in this competition.

The only issue is the player’s injury record which is a huge concern for the North London club.

Romano said on his Playback channel:

“Pedro Neto and Spurs is one of the names they have on their list, for sure. The only doubt has been on injuries. So that is the point to clarify on Pedro Neto, but he’s one of the players who they do appreciate.”

The Portugal international has three years remaining on his contract at the club.

This will give Wolves the advantage to demand a hefty amount from any club interested in buying him.

Neto can add versatility to the Tottenham attack

The player’s ability to play on both the flanks and behind the striker could prove to be a huge asset for the club he joins.

He provides express pace and the ability to cross the ball from closed spaces by beating his man.

In 20 Premier League matches last season, he contributed 11 goals for the Premier League club but injuries hampered what could have been a great season for him.