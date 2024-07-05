UEFA bans Manchester United from signing 24-year-old defender

Manchester United’s plans to strengthen their squad have encountered a significant obstacle. According to The Sun, UEFA has prohibited Manchester United from signing French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, citing multi-club ownership rules.

UEFA’s decision comes in light of the shared ownership between Manchester United and Nice. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, which owns significant stakes in both clubs, has triggered the regulatory clause designed to maintain the integrity of European competitions.

This ruling prevents clubs with shared ownership from conducting transfers between them, ensuring no conflicts of interest in UEFA competitions.

Manchester United had identified Todibo as a key target to bolster their defensive line-up ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who has impressed at Nice, was seen as an ideal addition to the Red Devils’ squad. However, having agreed to the UEFA’s ruling regarding has now forced the club to abandon their pursuit.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a minority shareholder in Manchester United since February 2024, recently expressed his frustration with UEFA’s rules.

Ratcliffe criticised the rule, arguing that it is unfair to both the club and the player.

He said (quotes via ESPN):

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United.”

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Manchester United to look for alternate options

This ban on Todibo’s transfer compels Manchester United to seek alternative defensive reinforcements. With the departure of Raphael Varane and uncertain futures for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, the Red Devils need to act swiftly to address their defensive needs. The club’s management will have to explore other options in the transfer market to ensure their squad is well-equipped for the upcoming season.