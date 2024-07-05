Video: Cristiano Ronaldo with one of the misses of the tournament as he fails to score from 8 yards out

Cristiano Ronaldo is having an awful tournament so far, having failed to register a goal as yet.
His performances have been ineffective, with the player failing to contribute to Portugal’s attack.
And he has continued his poor form against France. He had a golden chance to give Portugal the lead but he ended up blasting it out from 8 yards out.
He could not have had an easier chance to score his first goal of the tournament.
Watch the miss below:
Cristiano Ronaldo sends it WAY over the bar from eight yards out ???
It was almost on a plate for the Portugal captain…
Watch ?
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 5, 2024