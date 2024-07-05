Video: Early blow for Spain as Pedri is forced off injured after a terrible challenge from Toni Kroos

Spain have suffered an early blow against Germany as Barcelona star Pedri is forced off injured.

Pedri has been one of Spain’s star players in the Euros, enjoying a more advanced role for his country.

But his evening in the quarter-finals against Germany has been cut short after a rough tackle from Kroos took him out.

He stayed down for a while and received medical treatment before getting back on his feet.

However, he could not continue for long and was eventually taken off by the manager and replaced by Olmo.

