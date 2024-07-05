Spain have suffered an early blow against Germany as Barcelona star Pedri is forced off injured.

Pedri has been one of Spain’s star players in the Euros, enjoying a more advanced role for his country.

But his evening in the quarter-finals against Germany has been cut short after a rough tackle from Kroos took him out.

He stayed down for a while and received medical treatment before getting back on his feet.

However, he could not continue for long and was eventually taken off by the manager and replaced by Olmo.

Watch the rash tackle from Kroos below:

Pedri is forced off the pitch early following a challenge from Toni Kroos ? Bad news early on for Spain… ?#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/TXnJNr7waz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024