Video: What a miss! Alvaro Morata misses golden chance to give Spain the lead vs Germany

Alvaro Morata has missed a golden chance to put his country in front against Germany.
Nico Williams, controlling the ball on the left wing, chipped a precise cross to Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona teenager then delivered a low pass to Morata, who skilfully turned past Jonathan Tah.
However, from close range, Morata blasted his shot over the bar, missing a crucial chance.
This moment could be a pivotal point in the match, as Spain continue to search for a breakthrough against a resilient German defence in the high-stakes match.
Watch the miss below:
Alvaro Morata comes desperately close to giving Spain the lead… ?#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/NkHPQSHOzd
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024