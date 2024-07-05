Video: What a miss! Alvaro Morata misses golden chance to give Spain the lead vs Germany

Alvaro Morata has missed a golden chance to put his country in front against Germany.

Nico Williams, controlling the ball on the left wing, chipped a precise cross to Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona teenager then delivered a low pass to Morata, who skilfully turned past Jonathan Tah.

However, from close range, Morata blasted his shot over the bar, missing a crucial chance.

This moment could be a pivotal point in the match, as Spain continue to search for a breakthrough against a resilient German defence in the high-stakes match.

Watch the miss below: