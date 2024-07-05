West Ham set to target 28-year-old Premier League flop after Max Kilman deal

West Ham could look to bring Alexander Sorloth back to the Premier League after they complete the signing of Max Kilman.

After a quiet start to the window the Hammers are starting to kick into gear and have signed Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United.

West Ham are set to make Kilman their third summer signing having had a bid of £40m accepted by Wolves with the formalities of the deal set to be wrapped up over the weekend.

West Ham could bring Sorloth back to the Premier League

Kilman’s move to the London Stadium will see him reunite with Julen Lopetegui after the pair worked together during the Spaniard’s stint at Molineux.

Defensive reinforcements are believed to be West Ham’s first priority, but they are also looking to add more firepower to their squad.

Whilst the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are a reliable source of goals the Hammers need a centre forward who knows where the back of the net is.

Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring for Villareal.
West Ham are eyeing a summer move for Sorloth.

Michail Antonio has lead the line for the club over the past few seasons, but at 34 his game is starting to regress, and he’s never been prolific in front of goal, whilst Danny Ings’  move to West Ham hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The Hammers have been linked with Seville’s Youssef En-Nesyri but a move has yet to materialise for the Morocco international.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, West Ham could look to bring Villareal striker Sorloth back to the Premier League, and he would cost around £32m.

The Norway international had a disastrous spell at Crystal Palace scoring just once in 20 appearances for the Eagles, but seems to have found his feet at Villareal, and scored an impressive 26 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season.

At 6ft 5in tall the Norwegian is often a handful for opposition centre backs, and you feel if he were to make a return to the Premier League he would be better equipped this time around.

