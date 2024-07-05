West Ham are set to target Kyle Walker-Peters, Matias Soule and Youssef En-Nesyri as their next three summer signings according to The Guardian.

After a slow start to the summer the Hammers are starting to click into gear and have signed Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United.

The club are set to complete the signing of Wolves defender Max Kilman, having had a bid of £40m accepted for the 27-year-old.

West Ham set for a busy window

It’s been all change at the London Stadium this summer with Julen Lopetegui replacing David Moyes, with a new era being ushered in at the club.

The Hammers need to strengthen their squad significantly if they want to get back into European football having missed out with a ninth placed finish last season.

Whilst the three signings they have made so far is a good start, more need to follow them through the door.

West Ham could certainly do with further strengthening at full back and in the attacking areas, and Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has named who he believe’s will be the club’s next three signings.

“West Ham want a striker, a midfielder and a winger, and have held talks with Southampton over signing Kyle Walker-Peters,” he wrote.

“The full-back could be part of a deal that takes Flynn Downes to Southampton.”

The other two names are Juventus attacker Soule and Seville striker En-Nesyri, who has been linked with a move to West Ham previously.

Soule can play across the frontline and impressed in Serie A last season whilst on loan at Frosinone, and his versatility no doubt appeals to West Ham.

En-Nesyri is believed to be available for around £17m and has worked under Lopetegui previously with the pair winning the Europa League with Seville.

If the Hammers were able to add these three names to their squad it would certainly set them up nicely for the new season, and they really need to hit the ground running under Lopetegui.