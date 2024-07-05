Ex-player tips Aston Villa striker for West Ham move

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been tipped to complete a move to West Ham United this summer by former player Frank McAvennie.

The Colombia international joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023, but has often found himself behind Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery’s reckoning.

Duran has eight goals to his name in 49 appearances for Villa, but only five of those strikes have come in Premier League play.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window. However, as reported by talkSPORT earlier this summer, it’s thought that West Ham are now preparing to hijack their London rivals as they build for a future under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Duran given McAvennie seal of approval

The battle to sign Duran is sure to rage on throughout this summer but there’s no doubt West Ham need to find a striker, with the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings struggling for regular form and fitness last season.

Former West Ham striker McAvennie, who scored 39 goals in 122 appearances for the club during the 1980s, has given his seal of approval for Duran and believes the Hammers stand a good chance of landing him.

“He’s not getting in the Aston Villa team ahead of Ollie Watkins that’s for sure,” the former Scotland international told West Ham Zone.

“I’ve no problem with that. I think if he got more game time at West Ham I’m delighted with that because if (Michail) Antonio gets injured and they put (Jarrod) Bowen up top and Bowen wants to play on the wing.

“It’s one of those, it’s going to be interesting to see how we start out, where this new manager takes us on this journey and it is a journey, we’re starting a journey.

“Players like Duran I can see it happening, Ollie Watkins is a hell of a player he’s not going to give up his jersey too easily.”