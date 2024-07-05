West Ham keen on €38 million-rated attacker with 32-G/A last season

West Ham United are keen on signing the Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

The 28-year-old has had an impressive campaign with the La Liga outfit and he scored 26 goals in all competitions. The Norwegian attacker picked up six assists along the way as well. He has established himself as one of the most reliable strikers in Spanish football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham as well.

The Hammers need to bring in a reliable goalscorer this summer and Sorloth would be an upgrade on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings. West Ham have appointed a quality manager in Julen Lopetegui and they will be hoping to compete for trophies next season. They must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a quality striker should be a top priority for them.

Alexander Sorloth could transform West Ham

The Villarreal striker has proven himself at a high level and he will be excited to move to the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for West Ham next season. As per AS, the Hammers will have to pay €38 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the bank for him.

West Ham certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price. They will be hoping to compete in European football regularly and push for domestic trophies. West Ham will need quality players in order for that to happen and spending €38 million on Sorloth could prove to be a good investment. The striker has the experience and the quality to justify the outlay in the coming seasons.