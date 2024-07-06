Aston Villa star rises to the occasion for Argentina in penalty kick shootout, stats show

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the star in Argentina, advancing past Ecuador on penalty kicks as they’re now in the 2024 Copa America semifinal. The veteran shot-stopper made two saves in the penalty shootout on Thursday night, adding to his legacy.

Martinez has a knack for showing up in big moments, such as the penalty shootout. The 31-year-old had a fantastic performance at the 2021 Copa America against Colombia, and many recall the penalty shootout against France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following another quality performance in a penalty shootout, WhoScored.com spotlighted Martinez’s stats and how effective he has been for Argentina in this tense situation.

According to the statistical media outlet, Martinez has faced 24 penalty kick shots and made nine saves for La Albiceleste during his career. Moreover, the Aston Villa standout has received luck as his opponents missed three shots.

Emiliano Martínez's record when facing penalties for Argentina: ? 24 faced

? 9 saved

? 3 missed by opponent

? 4/4 shootouts won La Albiceleste's hero stepped up AGAIN! ???#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Sq4Ru9mHLx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 5, 2024

The more noteworthy stat is that Argentina is four-for-four in the penalty kick shootout with Martinez between the pipes. It will be interesting to see if he is again asked to be the star in the semifinals against either Canada or Venezuela.