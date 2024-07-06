Former Everton and West Bromwich Albion star Salomon Rondon scored a clutch goal in Venezuela’s 2024 Copa America quarterfinal matchup against Canada in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

Canada took the 1-0 lead in the first half and came close to taking a 2-0 advantage at various points in the matchup. However, Rondon’s scoring from near the halfway mark on the pitch beat Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, who was off his line, resulting in the 1-1 score midway through the second half.