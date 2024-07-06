Video: Ex-Watford star propels Canada to Copa America semifinals with decisive penalty shootout goal

Former Watford standout Ismaël Koné has sent Canada into the semifinal of the 2024 Copa America. After the Canadians took the 1-0 lead in the first half, Venezuela responded in the second half to level the scoring 1-1.

Neither team could find the game-winning goal in the remaining time, so the matchup went to a penalty kick shootout. Venezuela missed three shots, while Canada failed twice. As a result, Koné had the chance to win it for Canada, and the current Marseille player scored; now Jesse Marsch and his team will get a second crack at facing Argentina.

