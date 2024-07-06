Trent Alexander appears to have revealed that one England player didn’t want to take a penalty against Switzerland.

The Three Lions required a penalty shootout to prevail against the Swiss after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Breel Embolo had given Switzerland the lead with just 15 minutes remaining, with England once again staring elimination in the face before Bukayo Saka equalised with a superb strike from outside the box five minutes later.

The game went to penalties with England scoring all five of their’s, whilst Manuel Akanji missed the crucial penalty for the Swiss.

Alexander-Arnold scored the winning kick to spark wild celebrations and it appears this generation of England players don’t feel pressure when it comes to penalties as each spot kick was superb.

In the aftermath footage was captured of Alexander-Arnold chatting with what appears to be friends or family, and he’s heard in conversation saying “he didn’t want to take one” in response to a question he was asked.

It remains a mystery to who the player could be and we may never know, but from what the Liverpool star has said it appears one player didn’t want to take a penalty.