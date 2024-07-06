Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning penalty as England beat Switzerland 5-3 in the shoot out to advance to the semi finals of Euro 2024.

England improved against Switzerland but still made hard work of it and found themselves a goal down after 75 minutes thanks to Breel Embolo.

Gareth Southgate made changes after the goal with Cole Palmer, Luke Shaw and Eberechi Eze coming on, and five minutes later Bukayo Saka levelled the scores with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

Each side had chances in extra time but there was no breakthrough and the game went to penalties.

England had won two of their previous nine shootouts but were perfect from the spot, with Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham putting England in a strong position.

Manuel Akanji missed Switzerland’s first penalty and it turned out to be the crucial miss, and Alexander-Arnold, who came on with penalties in mind was tasked with the winning penalty.

He stood up confidently and sent Yann Sommer the wrong way to send England into the semi finals and still in with a chance of winning the tournament.