Arne Slot admits speaking to Liverpool star linked with a move away from club

Darwin Nunez is someone Arne Slot is thrilled to work with, and he has already discussed his position at Liverpool for the next season with the striker.

The attacker ended the previous season in a disappointing manner and his failure to score goals and criticism from the fans saw him get linked to a move to Barcelona.

Despite making 10 appearances without scoring in the last stages of the season, Nunez finished the previous season with 18 goals and 13 assists for the Reds.

He showed flashes of brilliance but for most part of the season, he was inconsistent despite a decent return in term of his stats.

The new Liverpool manager has admitted that he has spoken to the striker and has claimed that the Uruguayan is a crucial part of his plans for next season.

Slot said, as reported by The Mirror:

“I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions – or position – I see him playing.

“I assume he’ll fit really well into this playing style because I like him. I’ve told him that already, he’s one of the players I’ve spoken to.

“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities, but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well, but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.

“It’s clear for him which position he’s going to play. It’s clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him.”

New Liverpool manager is ready to support Nunez

After Liverpool defeated Tottenham 4-2 in May, the Uruguayan international decided to delete all images of Liverpool from his social media accounts.

The striker is often criticised by the fans for missing easy chances and they feel despite being given opportunities at the club, he has failed to perform at the level required from a Liverpool striker.

It did look like he will leave Liverpool this summer but the confidence given to him by the new manager shows there is a future for Nunez at Anfield and Slot has some plans for him ahead of the next season.